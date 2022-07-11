Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre ready to 'hit the ground running'

GONZALES- For the first time since 1996 Ascension Parish has a new sheriff. Sheriff Bobby Webre is one of Gonzales's own and he has made a life out of law enforcement.

"I think we're ready to hit the ground running," said Webre.

A lot has changed at the Ascension Parish Sheriff's office in the 34 years Bobby Webre has been around. The most recent change is the title he goes by, which he's still adjusting to

“They'll call out Sheriff, and I'm kind of looking for the sheriff, but then I got to realize, wait I am the Sheriff,” said Webre.

In 1985, Webre joined APSO as a member of the Patrol Division, before climbing the ranks to Sergeant and Lieutenant. He was promoted to Captain by his predecessor, Jeff Wiley. After spending 16 years as Warden, Webre joined criminal operations where he served as Chief Deputy since 2011. But even before all the promotions, service has always been Webre's focus.

“I've been in service all my life, from the moment I got out of high school I went into the Military and started serving my country. Then I knew I was coming back and knew I wanted to serve my community,” said Webre.

Last week Webre was officially sworn in and with all the pomp and circumstance behind him he has had a chance to understand the reality of being Ascension Parish Chief Law Enforcement officer.

“There is a different feeling when you get up in the morning knowing that you're the Sheriff now and a lot of the burden will fall on your shoulders,” said Webre.

Webre is currently serving the remainder of Wiley's term but is expected to run for the permanent position.