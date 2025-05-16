'American Idol' finalist John Foster returns to Addis after series of musical tributes to Louisiana

ADDIS - "American Idol" finalist John Foster is returning home to West Baton Rouge Parish after a season-long run performing songs representing the capital region and Louisiana.

After a pep rally hosted by Foster's alma mater Brusly High School, the Addis native was honored with a parade along Addis' First Street on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

"Anyone needing access to places west of First Street should use Sid Richardson Road," Addis Police said.

West Baton Rouge Parish Schools said that Brusly Middle and Brusly High schools dismissed at 1:30 p.m. due to the events around town.

After the parade, Foster will travel by boat from the landing on Bayou Road across from the Iberville Parish Jail to the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, where he will hold a free concert expected to start at 7:30 p.m.

Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m., and there will be security checks at the entrance and a strong security presence throughout the event. Boats are welcome at the dock of the Waterfront Park, organizers said. Organizers added that only clear bags are allowed.

La. 1 northbound will also be reduced to one lane of traffic between St. John Catholic Church to La. 77 during the concert.

"To avoid delays, commuters not attending the event are encouraged to use Hwy 1148 to Enterprise Boulevard as an alternate route," Iberville Parish deputies said.

John Foster's Journey from Addis to Idol

Foster's return to Addis is the culmination of his community supporting the country singer's journey that started last fall when the 23rd season of the competition show came to Baton Rouge to audition capital region talent.

“We’ve watched American Idol from the very first season. Skipped a few here and there, but once we saw this season and John audition, we’ve been hooked," local Gaynell Vaccaro said. “He’s gonna win. No doubt about it. He’s gonna win, and even if he doesn’t, he’s gonna have a super, super career. We just hopes he stays in school.”

Foster's family owns a butcher shop in Addis — Benoit's Country Meat Block — and customers like Marsha Cropper praised Foster for how humble he is.

“I love how humble he is and how academic he is and I’d really like to see him pursue his doctor career, along with the music," Cropper said.

Another customer played with Foster just before going to Los Angeles for "American Idol."

"I was invited by Dempsey Pandoras to play a show with John. It was about a month ago, right before, the day before he left to go out to Los Angeles to do the 'American Idol' competition," Louis LeBlanc said. “I’ve been around music a very, very long time, pretty much all my life, and yes, John is blessed with a lot of talent and skill yeah.”

Foster eventually made it to the show's Top 24 in April, garnering attention when he sang Garth Brooks' LSU anthem "Callin' Baton Rouge" during the show's Disney Hawaii Week.

The 18-year-old LSU student then sang an emotional tribute to Maggie Dunn, a friend killed in 2022 after a police officer ran a red light during a chase and rammed into her vehicle. Foster sang the song "Tell That Angel I Love Her" during the show's Top 20 episodes.

Foster continued his rise through the "Idol" ranks through April and May with performances of Elvis Presley's "Jailhouse Rock," Randy Travis' "I Told You So," Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About" and George Strait's "I Cross My Heart."

During Disney week on "American Idol," the traditionally country artist was coached by Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda in his performance of "Almost There" from the New Orleans-set Disney film "The Princess and the Frog."

Foster finally advanced to be one of three finalists during Monday night's show where he sang "The Bare Necessities" from the Disney classic "The Jungle Book" and "The Rainbow Connection" made famous by Kermit the Frog in 1979's "The Muppet Movie."

Foster will be back on "American Idol" for the finale on Sunday at 7 p.m. Tune in to WBRZ to see if he is crowned this season's American Idol.