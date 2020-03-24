Alex Lange moves to Friday night role

With a road trip to face the Georgia Bulldogs in their sights, LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri made the move that many had been expecting, promoting freshman pitcher Alex Lange up a day to the Friday night SEC starters role.

Lange is coming off of a weekend of rest after he developed what he called elbow stiffness and was unable to recover like he had in the past.

The freshman from Missouri has been remarkable for LSU through the first half of their SEC schedule posting a perfect 6-0 record.

Here is more on the series from and LSU Sports Information release:

"Georgia is always a very talented team with a lot of outstanding players," said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. "They've had some injuries to their pitching staff, but some of their pitchers are returning to full strength. (Georgia coach) Scott Stricklin is in his second year of implementing his system, and he's an excellent coach who knows how to build a successful program. This is a very important series for us as we move into the second half of the league schedule, and we know we have to be at our best this weekend, especially in a road environment."



Mainieri said that freshman right-hander Alex Lange will start Friday's game on the mound for the Tigers after sitting out last weekend's series versus Auburn with tightness in his arm. Lange is 6-0 on the year, and he leads the SEC with a 1.39 ERA.



LSU leads the SEC with a .319 team batting average, and the Tigers have launched 36 home runs, just five shy of the 41 they hit for the entire 2014 season. LSU also has 65 stolen bases, already 16 more than the 49 steals it had in all of 2014.



Sophomore left-hander Jared Poche' (6-1, 3.11 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday's game for the Tigers, and freshman right-hander Austin Bain (0-1, 3.29 ERA) will start on Sunday. LSU is fourth in the SEC with a 3.02 team ERA.