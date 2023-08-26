89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

89-year-old taken to hospital after crash on Hooper Road

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - An 89-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a crash on Hooper Road.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Hooper and Mickens Road. A white SUV t-boned a tan car at the intersection. The 89-year-old man was the passenger of the car.

The crash has caused traffic delays.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

News
89-year-old taken to hospital after crash on...
89-year-old taken to hospital after crash on Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - An 89-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a crash on Hooper Road. The crash... More >>
6 years ago Tuesday, April 25 2017 Apr 25, 2017 Tuesday, April 25, 2017 4:55:00 PM CDT April 25, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days