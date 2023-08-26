89-year-old taken to hospital after crash on Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE - An 89-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a crash on Hooper Road.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Hooper and Mickens Road. A white SUV t-boned a tan car at the intersection. The 89-year-old man was the passenger of the car.

The crash has caused traffic delays.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.