2une In 2 the weekend: local events guide

BATON ROUGE - Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Your 2une In crew has you covered.

JAZZ FEST, WEEKEND 1:

New Orleans

April 28-30

$80 AT THE GATE

Head to the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots for the first weekend of Jazz Fest! Headliners this weekend include, but are not limited to, Maroon 5, Alabama Shakes and Tom Petty.

FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LOUISIANE:

Lafayette

April 26-30

$65-$200 PLUS FEES

The largest international music festival in the United States is rooted right here in South Louisiana. Head to downtown Lafayette to see musical artists from over 20 countries, along with workshops, exhibits, visual arts, theater and more.

THE ZURICH CLASSIC:

New Orleans

April 27-30

$119-$1,175

Some of the biggest names in golf will be on the greens at TPC Louisiana. Expect to see Olympic champions Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, Masters champions Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson, as well as PGA Tour favorites Jason Day and Rickie Fowler.



GREAT FAMILY CAMPOUT:

Baton Rouge

April 1, 3p.m.-April 2, 10 a.m.

$35 PER FAMILY, $5 OPTIONAL TENT RENTAL

Grab a tent and enjoy a day of activities and night under the stars in BREC park. Food is provided, and no camping experience is needed. Five people max per family - $5 additional charge for each additional family member



DANCING FOR BIG BUDDY:

Baton Rouge

April 29, 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.

$10 GENERAL ADMISSION

Shimmy on over to the PMAC on LSU's campus to see live ballroom dance performances by some local celebrities, including News 2's Ashley Fruge! Don't forget to vote for your favorite dancer online before the show. All proceeds go to the Big Buddy Program.

U.S.S KIDD El Galeon:

Baton Rouge

April 28-May 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. all days

$10 ADULTS, $5 KIDS

Have you ever wondered what it was like to sail during colonial America? El Galeon, the authentic wooden replica of a galleon that was part of Spain's West Indies fleet docks next to the U.S.S KIDD this weekend. Captain Jack Sparrow will greet everyone who says, "Ahoy!"



U.S.S KIDD Mini Field Day:

Baton Rouge

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

FREE

All aboard! Join in on this weekend workday to help preserve the U.S.S. Kidd on the Mississippi River downtown. Bring a small tool kit and a brown bag lunch.





Weather: Friday will be partly sunny, even warmer and more humid with high temperatures pushing 90. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday is a much better bet. The first half of the weekend will be warm and humid. A stray shower or thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, but much of the day will be partly sunny and dry. Into Sunday, we’ll be tracking a storm system that currently shows potential for severe weather and heavy rain. While it is still early for details, all severe weather threats appear possible and there will likely be an extended period of rain and storms—greatly hindering any outdoor events such as Jazz Fest.

Travel Alerts: Drivers traveling from the Baton Rouge area to Lafayette should be aware of rolling lane closures between the Mississippi River Bridge and the Atchafalaya Basin River Bridge.

The inside lane on I-10 west from the Mississippi River Bridge to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will be closed starting Friday afternoon. The closures will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and will last until 6 a.m. Monday morning. Traffic officials say the closure is needed for asphalt rehabilitation.

Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's Advanced Traffic Tracking Technology.