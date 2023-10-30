61°
Latest Weather Blog
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd to play Cajundome in April
LAFAYETTE - Classic rockers ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced a spring tour date that will bring the bands' co-headlining tour to Lafayette.
“The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” is set to visit the Cajundome April 19, 2024, with special guest Black Stone Cherry.
Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Cajundome Box Office and online at cajundome.com.
Trending News
The bands are also scheduled to perform at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on April 4.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Summer drought hurts Hammond pumpkin patch
-
Dry summer creates 'mosquito pandemic' in East Baton Rouge Parish
-
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Donaldsonville High School football game
-
Public pushback forcing DOTD to reconsider lane restrictions during I-10 widening
-
Witness captures double shooting outside Donaldsonville football game on camera