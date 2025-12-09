Zachary sets plans for inaugural Mardi Gras parade celebrating community heroes

ZACHARY — Zachary's first Mardi Gras parade is coming to the city in mid-February.

The parade, themed around "Celebrating Everyday Heroes," will be a weekend-long celebration from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15.

The inaugural event kicks off on Friday, Feb. 13, with a reception and news conference bringing together parade participants, sponsors, media, city partners and community supporters to celebrate the launch of this new tradition.

On Saturday, Feb. 14, a mass and community service project event will be held.

"Community members will gather for worship and join in service projects reflecting Zachary's commitment to compassion and togetherness," officials from Zachary said.

Finally, on Sunday, Feb. 15, the inaugural parade will roll with colorful floats, marching bands, dance teams, car clubs, organizations, and local heroes from across the region.