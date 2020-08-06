Latest Weather Blog
Zachary Schools: Quarantined teachers, bus aide shortage as kids go back to school
ZACHARY - The school board will discuss the school year start date a meeting Thursday as nearly two-dozen school staffers are in quarantine related to the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, August 6th: Nineteen employees throughout the district are in isolation, the superintendent told WBRZ. Seven teachers have either tested positive or are presumptive positive, the school district said. Twelve others are in quarantine because of close contact, but have not tested positive.
Ten bus aides have quit over concerns about going back to work. The school district is advertising for bus monitors to help fill open positions. Job application information for bus monitors are available here.
Zachary had previously announced an August 10 return to school. In July, it outlined a new hybrid learning model for students. Click HERE for the Zachary Community School Schools return to school webpage.
Watch WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 for details about the evening discussion on returning to school in Zachary.
