Zachary School District names new superintendent

ZACHARY - On Tuesday evening, the Zachary Community School District announced they have hired a superintendent to take over as Scott Devillier has retired.

New-hire Ben Necaise wrote the following statement, which was published on the school district's social media page:

I am thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce myself as the superintendent of the Zachary Community

School District. As a parent, I have been able to observe and experience the whole-child approach and educational standards that have allowed my own children to thrive as they progress through school and post-secondary opportunities. It is an honor to professionally join such a dedicated and passionate team of educators, staff, and community members.

As a lifelong learner and educator, I am deeply committed to the success and well-being of every student. My vision for the district is one in which every student receives a high-quality education that prepares them for success in college, career, and life. I believe that all students deserve to be challenged, engaged, and supported in a safe and positive learning environment.

I am excited to work collaboratively with each of you to achieve our shared goals for the district. My leadership approach is centered on collaboration, transparency, and communication. I believe that by working together, we can build upon a culture of continuous improvement that benefits all students and stakeholders.

In the coming weeks and months, I look forward to getting to know you and learning more about the district's strengths, challenges, and opportunities. I am committed to building strong relationships with members of the school community and to working together to continue our district's work as a model of excellence.

Thank you for your warm welcome, and I am excited to begin this journey with you.