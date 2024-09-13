Latest Weather Blog
Zachary Police seize largest amount of drugs in city's history; man suspected of selling drugs arrested
ZACHARY — Zachary Police seized a record amount of narcotics, including multiple jars of hallucinogenic mushrooms and more than 2,000 THC vapes, and arrested a man on drug dealing charges in a drug raid.
On Sept. 6, Zachary Police officers arrested Dylan Raborn, 31, for an assortment of drug charges, including 10 counts of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drugs and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drugs. He was also booked on operating a hallucinogenic mushroom lab, police added.
The record-breaking raid seized:
- 100 vacuum-sealed bags of hallucinogenic mushrooms
- 685 mushroom grow kits
- 2,042 THC vape pens
- 655 suspected Adderall pills
- 14.8 grams of methamphetamines
- 75 grams of marijuana
- 34 grams of heroin
- 91 brown unidentified pills
- 1,000 blue pill capsules
- 35 jars of THC wax
- 2 large bags of mushroom soy hull pellets
- 5 jars of hallucinogenic mushrooms
- a pill press
- a marijuana grow light
- a large box full of California-grade THC product boxes for repackaging
- multiple items for operation of drug clandestine lab
Police also found $1,637 in cash in Raborn's bedroom.
