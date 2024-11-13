Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder

ZACHARY - Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot someone after attempting to carjack them.

Zachary police said the shooting happened at Gate City Convenience Store on Lower Zachary Road on Monday. When officers arrived, they found evidence of the shooting and spoke with the carjacking victim and another person who was shot during a fight stemming from it.

Tuesday, police arrested 28-year-old Corey Brown for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and illegal use of weapons. He also have outstanding charges from other unrelated ZPD warrants.

The shooting victim was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.