Ole Miss among teams at day three of SEC Media Days

TAMPA, Fl. - Four more teams from the league took the stage Wednesday for SEC Media Days. Among those teams were Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

While these are four SEC foes that LSU fans know well, a lot of the attention was on Ole Miss and their former head coach, Lane Kiffin.

After Kiffin left Oxford to take the LSU job in late November 2025, defensive coordinator Pete Golding was almost immediately hired as the Rebels' next head coach. At SEC Media Days, there was no shortage of questions to Golding about Kiffin and the upcoming week three matchup between LSU and Ole Miss.

"I have no ill will towards Coach Kiffin. He texts me on a regular basis and there are certain things we'll talk about and certain things we don't talk about. He's very competitive just like I'm very competitive. So obviously a lot of this went a different direction. Now he has a new job with new responsibilities and he's going to be super competitive to be the best he can at that job, which is his job," Golding said.

It's expected that Kiffin will receive the other side of those questions as he and the LSU Tigers make their SEC Media Day appearance Thursday morning.