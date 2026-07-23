92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prairieville man found guilty of child rape, 14 counts of crimes against nature

40 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2026 Jul 23, 2026 July 23, 2026 4:36 PM July 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - A 43-year-old man was found guilty of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 and 14 counts aggravated crimes against nature.

Joshua Bleakley, 43, of Prairieville, was arrested after deputies were handed a complaint at the parish courthouse regarding a child being sexually assaulted. Bleakley gave a confession to detectives, leading to his arrest.

Trending News

Sentencing is tentatively set for Oct. 19, 2026. First degree rape of a victim under 13 alone carries a mandatory life sentence.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days