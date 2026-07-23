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Prairieville man found guilty of child rape, 14 counts of crimes against nature

1 hour 22 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2026 Jul 23, 2026 July 23, 2026 4:36 PM July 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - A 43-year-old man was found guilty of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 and 14 counts aggravated crimes against nature.

Joshua Bleakley, 43, of Prairieville, was arrested after deputies were handed a complaint at the parish courthouse regarding a child being sexually assaulted. Bleakley gave a confession to detectives, leading to his arrest.

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Sentencing is tentatively set for Oct. 19, 2026. First degree rape of a victim under 13 alone carries a mandatory life sentence.

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