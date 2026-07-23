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LSP: 19-year-old killed in crash along Nicholson Drive, ran into car stopped in roadway
BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old was killed early Thursday morning after running into the back of a vehicle that stopped in the roadway along Nicholson Drive.
Louisiana State Police said Madison Marshall was headed north on Nicholson near the corner of Innovation Park Drive around 2:40 a.m. when she ran into a vehicle that was stopped in the road.
LSP said the driver had stopped in the travel lane alongside a disabled vehicle that was on the shoulder.
Troopers said Marshall was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. She was taken to a hospital where she died. The driver of the other vehicle was inside their car when it was hit, LSP said, and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.
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Troopers said impairment is unknown and routine toxicology tests will be run.
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