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LSU student faces false police report charge after allegedly faking armed robbery

2 hours 12 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 1:29 PM July 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A reported armed robbery near Coates Hall at LSU turned out to be false, according to investigators.

LSU sent an emergency text notification to students and staff on July 20 at 5:40 p.m., advising them to avoid the area after an armed robbery was reported near Coates Hall.

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Police now say the alleged victim made up the story because he lost his wallet and didn't want to tell his parents. He's now facing a charge of filing a false police report.

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