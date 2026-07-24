LSU student faces false police report charge after allegedly faking armed robbery

BATON ROUGE — A reported armed robbery near Coates Hall at LSU turned out to be false, according to investigators.

LSU sent an emergency text notification to students and staff on July 20 at 5:40 p.m., advising them to avoid the area after an armed robbery was reported near Coates Hall.

Police now say the alleged victim made up the story because he lost his wallet and didn't want to tell his parents. He's now facing a charge of filing a false police report.