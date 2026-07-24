LSP: Amite man booked for negligent homicide after fatal head-on crash in St. Helena Parish

AMITE CITY — A 19-year-old Hammond man died after a head-on crash in St. Helena Parish early July 24 and the driver who fled the scene later turned himself in, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash at around 1:30 a.m. on La. Highway 1045 near Courtney Lane.

According to police, Caden N. Thomas was driving a 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo east on La. Highway 1045 when a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling west crossed the centerline and struck his vehicle head-on.

Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt. He suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the GMC left before law enforcement arrived. Later that morning, at around 11 a.m., 23-year-old Emmitt C. Milton of Amite turned himself in.

Milton was booked into the St. Helena Parish Correctional Facility on charges including felony hit-and-run driving, negligent homicide and other traffic violations.