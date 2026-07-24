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City of Baker experiencing water outage, crews working to restore service

2 hours 50 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 2:47 PM July 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — The City of Baker is experiencing a water outage, city officials announced Friday afternoon.

The city said its Public Works Department is actively working to fix the issue and that the repairs will affect service in the area of Groom Road, near Woodward Drive. 

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Officials did not share the cause of the outage, nor a timeline for when residents could see water services return to normal. 

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