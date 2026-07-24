Latest Weather Blog
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System patient taken into custody after escaping facility
JACKSON — A patient at the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in Jackson has been taken into custody after escaping the facility and roaming the nearby area early Friday morning, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis told the WBRZ Investigative Unit.
The sheriff's office received a call about the man around 1:30 a.m. after he was seen running near homes wearing only an adult diaper and a shirt.
Notes in an internal report about the incident say "CALLER WITH EAST ADV(ised) CODE BROWN PATEINT HAS ESCAPED ADV THEY DO WANT POLICE ASSIST AND THEY HAVE NO INFO ON WHAT HE LOOKS LIKE OR WHERE HE IS AT"
A video of the man posted to facebook showed the man entering a nearby garage before running away.
Deputies added that they found the patient within 20 minutes in a Subway parking lot nearby on a bike that he took from the garage featured in the video.
The East Feliciana Mental Health System is state-run hospital that has inpatient civil programs as well as houses forensic patients, who have been remanded there through the legal system.
The Investigative Unit is working on getting more information about the man.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville man found guilty of child rape, 14 counts of crimes against...
-
Hammond Police: Man wanted after stealing items from Target, shoving employee
-
Livingston Parish library board votes to increase property tax rate
-
D-SNAP benefits for Tropical Storm Arthur approved - Find application information here
-
2une In Previews: Tattoos for Tails offering new tattoos, chance to meet...
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin gives an update on QB Sam Leavitt as LSU takes...
-
LSU fans have the chance to mingle with football head coach at...
-
Ole Miss among teams at day three of SEC Media Days
-
Kingfish return to Baton Rouge: New hockey team unveils familiar name ahead...
-
SEC Media Days continues with one coach praising LSU's Lane Kiffin