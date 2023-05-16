Zachary police detective seeking prayers as daughter faces medical crisis

ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department is asking for support from the community as one of its own deals with a crisis at home.

The daughter of Det. Enoch Sims is battling a tumor that was recently discovered in her brain. Khloe Sims -- who will enter Central High School this fall -- began experiencing seizures in April and was taken to the emergency room for evaluation.

Doctors discovered the tumor in her left temporal lobe and determined that the situation would best be addressed by specialists at St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis.

The family left town this past weekend and surgery is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The police department shared their story on its social media pages under the headline, "Community Prayers Requested."