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Zachary Police Department searching for man involved in a hit-and-run at CVS

2 hours 53 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2026 Jun 29, 2026 June 29, 2026 1:44 PM June 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department asked the public for assistance on Monday in identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of a CVS. 

According to officers, the man was operating a white Ford pickup truck at the time of the incident.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Zachary Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

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