Crash into Baton Rouge home sends two to hospital

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a wreck that sent one car crashing into a Baton Rouge home on Sunday.

The crash was reported at a home along Brady Street near the intersection with North Acadian Thruway around 6:15 p.m.

Video from the scene showed a car with a smashed front end and another vehicle on its side near the home.

Officials said two people were injured and taken to hospitals. Their condition is unknown.