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35-year-old shot, killed at Cadillac Street apartment complex

1 hour 53 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2026 Jun 29, 2026 June 29, 2026 2:44 PM June 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A 35-year-old was shot and killed at an apartment complex along Cadillac Street early Monday morning, officials said. 

Baton Rouge Police said 35-year-old Anthony Tyler was found shot at the Zion Terrace apartments, which are near BREC's Fortune Addition Park, shortly after 2 a.m. Tyler died at the scene. 

Police said Tyler's killing is an ongoing investigation. 

It happened 300 yards from where 19-year-old Kaleb Stampley's body was found Sunday evening. Police said Stampley was shot around 7 p.m. after arguing with someone. 

BRPD said the shootings were not connected and are separate incidents. 

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As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made in either case. 

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