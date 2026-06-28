EBR voters approve continued funding for Council on Aging programs benefiting senior citizens

BATON ROUGE – Voters on Saturday approved continued funding for the East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging, seven months after rejecting a plan that would have directed part of the agency’s budget to the city-parish’s general fund.

The so-called “clean” tax proposal will raise $12.5 million a year for programs benefiting the city-parish’s older residents. The Council on Aging operates the Meals on Wheels program and a number of senior centers parishwide.

Saturday’s renewal was a 2-mill property tax, down from a 2.25-mill tax approved by a 51-49 margin in 2016. The proposal was passed with a 68% to 32% vote.

The Council on Aging issued a statement afterward.

"The successful renewal reflects the community's confidence in EBRCOA's mission and its commitment to helping seniors age with dignity, independence, and purpose," the statement said. "Funding from the millage will allow EBRCOA to continue providing essential services including nutrition programs such as Meals on Wheels, senior center activities, transportation, wellness initiatives, housing, and other resources that improve quality of life for thousands of seniors each year."

Mayor-President Sid Edwards last year proposed using funds from the Council on Aging, Library and government pest control services to balance the city-parish government and finance a police pay raise. All three elements of his Thrive plan failed.

A “clean” library tax renewal was also considered separately Saturday, and was approved by a sizable margin.

The tax has been on the books since 2016, giving the agency a stable funding source for nutritional services, housing, transportation, wellness initiatives and caregiver support.

"This is about honoring a promise we made to our seniors and to our community," agency head Tasha Clark-Amar said in April. "By renewing this millage, our community has the opportunity to sustain that progress, safeguard essential services and reaffirm a shared commitment to dignity, independence and quality of life for every senior we serve."