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EBRSO investigating after fatal shooting left 1 person dead along Southfork Avenue
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after an early Monday morning shooting left a man dead inside his car outside an apartment along Southfork Avenue.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office was called to the scene at the Regency Club apartment complex around 5:55 a.m.
Officials said that they will release the victim's name and age when next of kin is notified.
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