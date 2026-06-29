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EBRSO investigating after fatal shooting left 1 person dead along Southfork Avenue

1 hour 24 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2026 Jun 29, 2026 June 29, 2026 11:17 AM June 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after an early Monday morning shooting left a man dead inside his car outside an apartment along Southfork Avenue.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office was called to the scene at the Regency Club apartment complex around 5:55 a.m.

Officials said that they will release the victim's name and age when next of kin is notified. 

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