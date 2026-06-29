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3 arrested in connection with 2023 murder on Burnside Highway in Gonzales, officers say
GONZALES — Three people were arrested in the homicide investigation of a 2023 murder on Burnside Highway, according to the Gonzales Police Department.
According to the department, Craig Haynes Jr. was shot at 11 p.m. on Dec. 8 while driving on Burnside Highway in the area between the Gonzales Post Office and East Worthy Road. Following the shooting, Haynes' car crashed into a parking lot. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.
Officers obtained arrest warrants for Jalon Brown of Gonzales, 22, Krynicki Baker of Phoenix, Arizona, 23, and 21-year-old Bradley Walker of St. Helena Parish. All three men are currently in custody.
Brown was arrested on June 23 by the Gonzales Police Department for principal to second-degree murder, principal to assault by drive-by shooting and principal to aggravated damage to property.
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Baker, who was arrested on June 24 and Walker, who was arrested on June 26, were both charged with second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated damage to property. Baker is currently awaiting extradition to Louisiana.
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