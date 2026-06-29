Zachary Police Department reserve officer arrested on domestic violence charges in East Feliciana Parish

ZACHARY — A reserve officer with the Zachary Police Department has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

Troy Viccellio, who is also a part-owner of the gun store Baker Range, was arrested by East Feliciana Parish deputies on Sunday in Ethel.

Viccellio was arrested on two counts of domestic abuse battery and one count of false imprisonment.

After his arrest, Viccellio was removed from his position at the police department.

The investigation is still ongoing, ZPD officials said.