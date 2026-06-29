Baker High School to expand security after 2 shootings prompt school to close for the summer

BAKER — Baker High School is expanding its security personnel after two shootings took place at the campus within 48 hours earlier in June.

The first shooting took place on June 8 during a Baker High football practice. Officers with the Baker Police said shots were fired along the west side of the football stadium around 6:40 a.m., with a person of interest being quickly detained.

A representative from Helix Community Schools told WBRZ that the incident involved one or two individuals who are not part of the team. According to Dunn, the shooter fired shots toward the field from outside the field's fence, but did not step foot onto the field.

While there were no injuries, a student was later shot the following Wednesday morning, prompting school leaders to close the campus for the summer.

According to officers, the student was shot around 10 a.m. while leaving summer classes. He was later taken to a hospital in stable condition. Officers detained one person who was seen leaving the scene.

Following the shooting, Helix Schools President and CEO Preston Castille announced that summer school students will transition to virtual learning indefinitely and that all sports practices and other activities have been suspended until further notice.

On Monday, Castille told WBRZ that the school plans to expand its security by using officers and deputies from the Baker Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, as well as hiring a private security firm.