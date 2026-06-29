Addis home catches fire along Myhand Street; officials say home did not have smoke detectors

ADDIS — Early Monday morning, firefighters, police and first responders were called to a home that caught fire along Myhand Street in Addis.

Officials first reported the fire just before 4:30 a.m., with West Baton Rouge Parish Fire officials adding that crews quickly brought the fully involved fire at a manufactured home under control.

No one was hurt, officials added.

The fire was determined to be accidental.

The home did not have working smoke alarms, fire officials said.

"Working smoke alarms provide the critical early warning needed to escape a fire safely. Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Test them monthly and replace batteries as needed," West Baton Rouge Fire added. "If your smoke alarms are more than 10 years old, replace the entire unit."