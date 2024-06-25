Latest Weather Blog
Zachary native, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Doug Williams honored in local hall of fame
BATON ROUGE — A Super Bowl-winning quarterback who went to a local high school was finally honored as a member of the inaugural class of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System Athletic Hall of Fame after not being able to attend the May ceremony.
Doug Williams was honored with a jacket on Saturday at his football camp at Memorial Stadium. The former Chaneyville High School — now Northeast High — and Grambling State quarterback won a Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins.
"To have that jacket means a lot. What it really tells you is that this is where it all started," Williams said.
Williams led the Redskins — now Commanders — to a 42-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII in 1998. He set NFL records including most passing yards and most touchdowns, an EBR Schools release said.
He was also the first Black quarterback to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Other inductees at the May 8 ceremony at the Capitol Park Museum included Harvey Adger, Seimone Augustus, Billy Cannon, Bob Pettit, Eddie Robinson, Danielle Scott-Arubba and Ryan Theriot.
