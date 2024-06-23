Latest Weather Blog
Super Bowl champion Doug Williams hosts annual elite football camp at Memorial Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Super Bowl champion quarterback and Zachary native Doug Williams hosted the Doug Williams Elite Football camp Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium.
The free skills camp, in partnership with BREC, was put together by Williams, his daughter Ashley, and volunteers.
“It’s about giving back if you got an opportunity to give back, I think you should, no matter who you are, no matter what you do, It's all about time and putting time in with the kids,” Williams said. “When you look around and see things happening out there in the public, and a lot of young people involved, things like this kind of help them to kind of clear their mind at what they really want to be, and that's what this camp is all about.”
Williams told WBRZ he has been putting on the event for 38 years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former LSU Tiger Sha'Carri Richardson sprints onto US Olympic team after winning...
-
Metro Council members to announce lawsuit over new district map Wednesday
-
Celebration of life held for Prairieville drowning victim
-
14-year-old killed in ATV crash Saturday
-
Super Bowl champion Doug Williams hosts annual elite football camp at Memorial...
Sports Video
-
Former LSU Tiger Sha'Carri Richardson sprints onto US Olympic team after winning...
-
Super Bowl champion Doug Williams hosts annual elite football camp at Memorial...
-
Friday Night Lights camp LSU
-
Catholic High Baseball named national champions
-
LSU Baseball gets transfer outfielder from Auburn