Zachary mom still searching for adult daughter one year after disappearance, enlists help of psychic

ZACHARY — After a year of searching, a Zachary mom has not given up looking for her daughter and has resorted to unconventional methods: hiring a psychic.

Lynn Rollins said she hasn't heard from her daughter Madison Allen since November. In April, she filed a missing persons report to Zachary Police.

"I would like for them to speak up and give us some information on my daughter. Somebody saw something, somebody knows something," Rollins said.

After months with no answers, Rollins got in touch with a psychic, who goes by the name of Bobby. He told Rollins that Madison got into a fight with a man who stabbed her and left her to die in the woods.

Rollins alerted Zachary Police about what the psychic had told her. The agency got in contact with Bobby, and he helped them in their search for Allen.

Bobby described a place that matches the location of where Lemon Road meets Lemon B Road. Officers came across bones, which were confirmed to be animal remains after forensic testing.

"They were describing to me what they were seeing, things weren't quite right in what I was seeing but the area was right," Bobby said.

Bobby said officers were in the right area, but they just had not found her. He said Allen will be found — it's just a matter of when.

"I even actually seen three guys that find her that are going to be hiking, and that's where it always comes back to. Not necessarily the cops finding her, but three individual people finding her," Bobby said.

Bobby said he hopes he is wrong and that Rollins gets the closure she deserves. Rollins said she just wants her daughter to be found.

"I know my daughter is out there and I just want to find her. I want to bring her home. She's a mother, she's a daughter, she's a sister, she has people who love her and care about her. I just want to find her and bring her home," she said.

WBRZ reached out to Zachary Police and we are waiting for a response.