Zachary man pleads guilty to manslaughter in teen overdose, sentenced to 20 years in prison
BATON ROUGE - A man from Zachary who was arrested for a 19-year-old's overdose death in 2022 was sentenced today after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Dalton Saucier, 25, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession with intent to distribute heroin instead of his original charges of second-degree murder and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
Jayden Michael Fazzio, 19, died after ingesting fentanyl-laced drugs that he got from Saucier.
Saucier was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
