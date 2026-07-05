New St. George street signs spark debate

ST. GEORGE - New street signs are going up across St. George as city leaders work to build a distinct identity for one of Louisiana's newest cities.

The signs can be seen on major roads including Airline Highway, Jefferson Highway, and Bluebonnet Boulevard, mounted on traffic signal mast arms.

Councilman Andrew Murrell says the new blue-and-white signs feature the city's official seal and are designed to help direct drivers.

"The blue signs take you north and south, the white signs take you east and west," Murrell said.

He said the signs also give the city a recognizable look and help drivers know when they've entered St. George. The project is part of the city's broader effort to establish its own identity following its incorporation and the start of city operations in 2024.

"The color scheme is our city color scheme," Murrell said. "The idea was to have a purpose behind the signage other than, we just picked a color and stuck it up there."

The project carries a $1 million price tag and covers street sign replacements, a drainage ditch cleanout, and other beautification improvements.

"This is actually a reallocation from last year's budget," Murrell said. "Our private partner, IBTS, reallocated that million dollars back to the City of St. George."

Some residents, like Mike Gilbert and Tina Rhoads, said the signs make the city feel more established.

"It's a nice touch. It's good to see them doing things like this in St. George," Gilbert said.

"It's a great idea. I mean, who thought of that?" Rhoads said.

Not everyone is on board. Several comments on the city's social media accounts called the project a waste of money, with some saying they'd rather see those dollars spent elsewhere.

Rachel Thibodeaux said she finds the new signs harder to read.

"I just really wish they were more reflective at night. I can't see well at night already. And it's just hard to see," Thibodeaux said.

Murrell said the city is replacing aging signs in phases as part of a broader improvement plan.