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Town of Killian experiences water outage on Fourth of July

1 hour 56 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, July 04 2026 Jul 4, 2026 July 04, 2026 3:40 PM July 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLIAN — Residents in Killian are currently experiencing a water outage, according to the town's officials. 

The outage was caused by electrical issues at a water pump, with Magnolia Water sending pallets of water to the well site at the town hall.

Citizens impacted by the water outage can pick up water at Killian First Baptist Church or Bayhi's Landing. 

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The United Cajun Navy and Transport Ministries have also donated water for residents and will provide more if needed.

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