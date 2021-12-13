Zachary High's state championship win highlights school's prowess on and off the field, mayor says

ZACHARY - David Thompson is proud of his home town high school, Zachary High, winning another state football title over the weekend in the Superdome.

The Zachary High Broncos came from behind to beat Ponchatoula 28-20, winning their fourth state championship in seven years.

"It's really nice to have them bring home a win. It really makes everybody feel good," Thompson said.

And football is not the school's only powerhouse team.

"Boy's basketball won last year, I think the boys and girls track won last year. So we have a great athletic program," Zachary Mayor David Amrhein said.

But the school's strong athletic program is not why the Thompsons settled there.

"The reason why me and my wife are here is because we had to worry about schools

for our kids," Thompson said.

The mayor says Zachary is one of the faster growing communities in the area, adding that the school district has been ranked among the best in the state for the past 14 years.

"That's the number one draw here, the school system. Also, if you have a kid who's talented in a sport, you want to give them the best opportunity to succeed," Mayor Amrhein said.