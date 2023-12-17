47°
Zachary car wreck leaves 6 people hurt, 4 in critical condition
ZACHARY - Six people were injured in a wreck, including four in critical condition, on Reames Road Sunday afternoon, according to emergency officials.
The crash took place at Reames Road and Anderson Road at 3:32 p.m.. This is a developing story.
