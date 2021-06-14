92°
YMCA launches new discount program to help foster families

Monday, June 14 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The YMCA of the Capital Area has launched its new program offering discounts to families in the foster care system.

On Monday, the program was announced offering families with an active foster parent substantial discounts on memberships and programs offered by the YMCA.

"This is one of many efforts of our Y continuing to work hard to meet the goals and objectives of our Y's Strategic Plan," Capital Area YMCA President Christian Engle said. "The Y hopes to provide a lifelong sense of belonging; strengthen relationships and nurture spirit, mind and body for all."

Foster families can now receive help in accessing swimming lessons to summer camps and more.

Foster parents can stop by any one of the seven Capital Area locations to register for the program, and should bring their DCFS identification card/letter confirming their foster parent status.

