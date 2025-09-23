'Worst disaster we've had in Tangipahoa Parish:' Cleanup continues month after Smitty's explosion

ROSELAND - A month after an explosion at Smitty's Supply, people who live and work in the area say cleanup is nowhere near complete.

Tangipahoa resident Neil Currier said even a month after the explosion, the destruction continued to alter people's way of life in Roseland.

"Katrina was bad, as a warzone. This is worse," Currier said.

John Daley owns a sand and gravel business. He said the closure of part of Highway 51 is hurting both customers and employees.

"Everybody is spending more money on gas and taking 15 to 20 more minutes to come home," Daley said. "My employees mostly live in Roseland. They have to go all the way to Tangipahoa and come back. It adds 10 more miles both way for their commute. The biggest ordeal? I can't get customers to my [gravel and sand] pit. The Highway 10 from Highway 51 is closed."

On Monday, few cars passed through the road closure signs on Highway 51 leading to Smitty's Supply.

"They won't let anyone go down there to see how bad it really is. Hopefully, it's not, but we don't really know," Daley said.

Cleanup crews pumped residue and oil out of bodies of water on Monday as well. Pumps, hoses and tankers trucks hauled away residue. Booms remained in the Tangipahoa River, helping to soak up leftover oil.

Currier said the effects go beyond Roseland.

"When you get down Bayou Manchac, Lake Maurepas, Pontchartrain, it affects the fishermen, the shrimpers, all those people," he said. "This is probably the worst disaster we've had in Tangipahoa Parish in my life, and I'm 76 years old."

The EPA is keeping the public updated with a hub site for Smitty's Plant Fire. It can be found here.