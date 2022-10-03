Work release inmate missing for weeks found dead in Jackson cemetery

JACKSON - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office reported an inmate who had walked out of his assigned work release location in September was found dead in a Jackson cemetery two weeks later.

On Sept. 19, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of a work release inmate, Matthew Walker, who had walked off from a gas station in Jackson. The sheriff's office contacted the EFPSO and both departments searched for Walker for two weeks.

Sunday, EFPSO was told a body had been seen hanging in a tree in a Jackson cemetery, which is believed to be Walker. The Jackson Police Department requested EFPSO investigate.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the EFPSO, and further information is pending identification and an autopsy per the East Feliciana Coroner.