97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Work release inmate from WBR back in custody after leaving job site in Baton Rouge

2 hours 2 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, July 13 2023 Jul 13, 2023 July 13, 2023 1:24 PM July 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday, deputies captured a work release inmate who walked off a job site in the capital area a day earlier. 

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Brandon Arnold, 36, disappeared from the area of Coursey Boulevard and Airline Highway sometime late Wednesday night.

Arnold is serving time through the Department of Corrections for drug-related charges. 

Trending News

The sheriff's office announced Arnold was back in custody around 1:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days