Work release inmate from WBR back in custody after leaving job site in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday, deputies captured a work release inmate who walked off a job site in the capital area a day earlier.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Brandon Arnold, 36, disappeared from the area of Coursey Boulevard and Airline Highway sometime late Wednesday night.

Arnold is serving time through the Department of Corrections for drug-related charges.

The sheriff's office announced Arnold was back in custody around 1:30 p.m.