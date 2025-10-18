Women treat their health and themselves at BRG's Mammos and More event

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General hosted its annual Mammos and More event on Saturday, where women treated their health and themselves.

The event offered women a chance to get a 3D mammogram and a clinical breast exam, while also providing participants with mimosas, live music and a pop-up jewelry bar.

The event is part of BRG's Protect Your Pumpkins campaign, which promotes annual mammograms for women 40 and over.