Women treat their health and themselves at BRG's Mammos and More event

Saturday, October 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General hosted its annual Mammos and More event on Saturday, where women treated their health and themselves.  

The event offered women a chance to get a 3D mammogram and a clinical breast exam, while also providing participants with mimosas, live music and a pop-up jewelry bar. 

The event is part of BRG's Protect Your Pumpkins campaign, which promotes annual mammograms for women 40 and over. 

