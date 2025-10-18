81°
Latest Weather Blog
Women treat their health and themselves at BRG's Mammos and More event
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General hosted its annual Mammos and More event on Saturday, where women treated their health and themselves.
The event offered women a chance to get a 3D mammogram and a clinical breast exam, while also providing participants with mimosas, live music and a pop-up jewelry bar.
Trending News
The event is part of BRG's Protect Your Pumpkins campaign, which promotes annual mammograms for women 40 and over.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catholic rolls past Central
-
New 13th Gate attraction sparks protest on Wednesday night
-
Woman arrested on bank fraud after allegedly using fraudulent ID to withdraw...
-
SGFD: Woman arrested for setting fire to Once Upon a Child while...
-
Teen killed in Maringouin shooting that also left one injured Thursday night