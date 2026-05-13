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St. George Fire Department responds to working house fire on Snowden Avenue

2 hours 27 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, May 13 2026 May 13, 2026 May 13, 2026 5:19 PM May 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department is working a house fire on North Snowden Avenue, officials confirmed.

Officials received the call around 5 p.m.; officials said no injuries resulted from the fire.

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The fire was accidentally started and it resulted in minimal damage, the St. George Fire Department said. 

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