72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman wanted for allegedly stealing purse from Walmart on Airline Hwy.

8 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, June 27 2017 Jun 27, 2017 June 27, 2017 12:24 PM June 27, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

Trending News

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who allegedly stole from a self checkout at a Neighborhood Walmart.
 
The theft occurred on June 10 at the Neighborhood Walmart located on Airline Highway. 

It was learned through surveillance video that a white woman took a purse that was left on the self checkout counter, according to the sheriff's office. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's office anonymous tip line.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days