63°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman struck by stray bullet while sitting in living room at Greenwell Plaza Apartments
BATON ROUGE - A woman was hit by a stray bullet Saturday night while sitting in her living room, authorities say.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at the Greenwell Plaza Apartments around 9 p.m.
Officers said the woman was shot in the shoulder. Two other apartments had bullet holes as well.
Trending News
Police were unsure if the attack was targeted.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies called to reported stabbing at Capitol Middle
-
Residents gather for charity run honoring Zachary police officer and firefighter Christopher...
-
Third annual Holi Festival celebrates unity in Baton Rouge
-
Small town raises thousands of dollars for 91-year-old who lost everything in...
-
2 Make a Difference: American Heart Association & Go Red for Women...
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss