Woman struck by stray bullet while sitting in living room at Greenwell Plaza Apartments

23 hours 49 minutes 8 seconds ago Sunday, March 12 2023 Mar 12, 2023 March 12, 2023 2:40 PM March 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A woman was hit by a stray bullet Saturday night while sitting in her living room, authorities say. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at the Greenwell Plaza Apartments around 9 p.m.

Officers said the woman was shot in the shoulder. Two other apartments had bullet holes as well. 

Police were unsure if the attack was targeted. 

