Wife of Livingston Parish man arrested for rape, extortion booked into jail

DENHAM SPRINGS - The wife of Ricky Foster, the subject of "The Devil Wears Dunks" documentary, was taken into custody and booked for crimes against nature.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that Melissa Louque had been arrested during the investigation into her husband, who had previously been booked for rape, extortion and human trafficking.

Foster's alleged crimes came to light in "The Devil Wears Dunks," which debuted its first episode on March 13 and was followed by two more. The three episodes have garnered 4.8 million views and the attention of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

WBRZ spoke with the documentary's creator, Jeremy Greene, who said Foster reached out to him online, claiming to be a millionaire who wanted to invest in his company.

Greene said that as his team began investigating Foster, it became clear he wasn't who he claimed to be.

"He was telling us he had a $20 million mansion. And then a couple days later, it popped up on VRBO,” Creative Director Colby Jackson said. “After that, it was like every lie started to just unfold.”

The documentary crew uncovered unreported allegations of sexual abuse, which launched an LPSO investigation.

Foster allegedly took out $70,000 of credit card loans in the name of a woman he was dating, and told her that if she didn't have sex with him, he wouldn't pay them back.

He was arrested on 10 counts of third-degree rape, 10 counts of extortion, four counts of sexual battery and was re-booked for one count each of human trafficking and crimes against nature.