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Family says 24-year-old woman who died in early morning I-12 crash in Walker leaves behind young daughter

2 hours 36 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 9:51 AM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — A 24-year-old woman who died in a I-12 crash in Walker was the mother of a 4-year-old girl. 

According to police, Elizabeth Ellen Woodruff lost control of her car and crashed into a light pole as she was getting onto I-12 westbound from the Walker entrance ramp around 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries. 

Her family is raising money to help Woodruff's young daughter, as well as raising money for funeral expenses. 

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