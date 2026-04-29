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24-year-old Ponchatoula woman dies after crashing into light pole along I-12 in Walker

3 hours 55 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 12:45 PM April 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — A 24-year-old Ponchatoula woman died in a single-vehicle crash along I-12 in Walker, the Walker Police Department said Wednesday. 

According to police, Elizabeth Ellen Woodruff lost control of her car and crashed into a light pole as she was getting onto I-12 westbound from the Walker entrance ramp around 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

Woodruff was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ms. Woodruff,” said Chief Addison. “Any time someone is killed in a car accident, it’s a tragedy. That’s particularly true when the victim is a young person with their whole life in front of them.”

Police said no one else was in the vehicle. 

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused Woodruff to lose control of the vehicle. 

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