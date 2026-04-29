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Baton Rouge firefighters put out Wednesday morning house fire along Adams Avenue
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters put out a house fire along Adams Avenue on Wednesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was called to the home just after 11 a.m.
When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the side of the home. A fire had broken out in the living room, and the one person who was home escaped outside without injury.
BRFD said the fire was contained to the living room, but the rest of the house suffered smoke and water damage.
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The Red Cross was sent to the home to assist the three displaced people who lived there.
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