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Baton Rouge firefighters put out Wednesday morning house fire along Adams Avenue

3 hours 23 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 1:55 PM April 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters put out a house fire along Adams Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was called to the home just after 11 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the side of the home. A fire had broken out in the living room, and the one person who was home escaped outside without injury. 

BRFD said the fire was contained to the living room, but the rest of the house suffered smoke and water damage. 

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The Red Cross was sent to the home to assist the three displaced people who lived there. 

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