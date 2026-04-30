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US 190 is closed both EB and WB in West Baton Rouge

2 hours 19 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 10:29 AM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

PORT ALLEN — US 190 is EB/WB closed due to an oversized load in West Baton Rouge between Hwy 1 and US 61/Scenic Hwy.

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US 190 is closed in both directions on the Old Bridge to accommodate the movement across the river. This may last until 11 am. 

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