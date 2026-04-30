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US 190 is closed both EB and WB in West Baton Rouge
PORT ALLEN — US 190 is EB/WB closed due to an oversized load in West Baton Rouge between Hwy 1 and US 61/Scenic Hwy.
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US 190 is closed in both directions on the Old Bridge to accommodate the movement across the river. This may last until 11 am.
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